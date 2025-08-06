Trump on meeting between Witkoff and Putin: 'Great progress was made!'

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de agosto, 2025

President Donald Trump described the meeting held by his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Moscow as "highly productive."

"My Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, just had a highly productive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Great progress was made!" Trump wrote on Truth Social hours after the summit.

In addition, the president added that he informed "our European Allies" about the conversation Witkoff and Putin had. "Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come," he concluded.

This Wednesday, Putin welcomed Witkoff in Moscow, just days before the ultimatum issued by Trump for the Kremlin to halt its attacks on Ukraine is due to expire. The two exchanged cordial greetings and began a meeting that lasted around three hours.

This summit came on the same day that the Trump administration established an additional 25% tariff on all imports from India. That decision was motivated by the purchase of Russian oil by Narendra Modi's government which, according to the president, helps Putin finance his aggression against Kiev.

Zelensky speaks with Trump after meeting between Witkoff and Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had a phone call with Trump after Putin and Witkoff met face-to-face.

Zelensky assured that his goal is also to end the war, but that it must be Russia that does so because it was the one that started it.

"Right on my way from our brigades here in Sumy region, I spoke with President Trump. This conversation happened after President Trump's representative, Steve Witkoff, visited Moscow. Our joint position with our partners is absolutely clear – the war must end. And it must be done honestly. European leaders were on the call, and I am grateful to each of them for their support. We discussed what was spelled out in Moscow. Ukraine will definitely defend its independence. We all need a lasting and reliable peace. Russia must end the war that it itself started," Zelensky said via X.