Published by Alejandro Baños 5 de agosto, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, a Super Bowl LIX champion, has declined Donald Trump’s invitation to join the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

During a press conference on Monday following practice, the 28-year-old Eagles running back said that, after consulting with his family, he decided the best option was to decline the invitation, without citing any political reasons. He also thanked Trump for considering him.

"A couple of months ago, it was brought to my team about the council. So I'm not really too familiar with it," Barkley said. "I felt like I am going to be super busy, so my family and I thought it would probably be of the best interest to not accept that. I was definitely a little shocked when my name was mentioned. I'm assuming it's something great, so I appreciate it, but was a little shocked when my name was mentioned."

Other NFL stars and legends - including commissioner Roger Goodell; players Nick Bosa, Tua Tagovailoa and Harrison Butker; and retired Lawrence Taylor- were also invited by the president to join the council. The invitation extended to other athletes and former athletes as well, such as golfer Bryson DeChambeau, former golfer Jack Nicklaus and former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, among others.

On July 31, through an executive order, Trump announced plans to revitalize the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, with the goal of "transforming children's lives."