Trump, on the shooting in New York: It was a 'senseless act of violence' committed by a 'lunatic'

Donald Trump at the White House. Image of the shooting in New York Cordon Press/AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 29 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump called the shooting that took place in an office building in Midtown Manhattan, New York, in which, for the moment, four people were killed and six others were wounded, "a senseless act of violence."

Through a statement, Trump called the attacker, identified as Shane Tamura, a 27-year-old Nevada resident, a "lunatic."

"I have been briefed on the tragic shooting that took place in Manhattan, a place that I know and love. I trust our Law Enforcement Agencies to get to the bottom of why this crazed lunatic committed such a senseless act of violence. My heart is with the families of the four people who were killed, including the NYPD Officer, who made the ultimate sacrifice. God Bless the New York Police Department, and God Bless New York!" the president wrote on his Truth Social profile.

The attack occurred this Monday around 6:30 p.m. at a building located at 324 Park Avenue, a property that houses Blackstone offices and the NFL headquarters.

According to police sources, Tamura entered the building through the lobby armed with a semi-automatic rifle. Several witnesses reported hearing bursts of gunfire.

It was there, in the lobby, that he began the attack and then proceeded to other floors where he continued firing. Finally, Tamura barricaded himself on the 33rd floor and, before police could shoot him, he took his own life by shooting himself in the head.

Among the victims was a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer who died later in the hospital. Another officer was injured during the attack.