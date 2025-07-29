Justice Department files misconduct complaint against Judge James Boasberg, who ordered reversal of deportation of Tren de Aragua members

Published by Sabrina Martin 28 de julio, 2025

The Justice Department filed a formal complaint against James Boasberg, chief judge of the U.S. District Court, for alleged judicial misconduct. The indictment alleges that Boasberg made inappropriate comments about President Donald Trump during an official event, which, according to the document, compromised the impartiality and credibility of the judiciary.

The complaint was drafted by Chad Mizelle, chief of staff to Attorney General Pam Bondi, and sent to Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. In it, the Justice Department accuses Boasberg of having stated, during the Judicial Conference held on March 11, that the Trump Administration would "disregard rulings of federal courts," which—he asserted—could trigger "a constitutional crisis."

Allegations of misconduct and attempted judicial influence.

According to the Department, Boasberg diverted attention from the original purpose of the Conference—dedicated to administrative issues such as budget and security—to express unfounded personal opinions about President Trump in front of other judges. The complaint emphasizes that the judge failed to present evidence to support his claims of an alleged contempt of court orders by the Administration.

The case is compounded, the document indicates, because shortly after his statements, Boasberg made decisions that, in the Department's view, reflect a biased position. Among them is the temporary restraining order issued on March 15, which blocked the deportation of alleged members of the Aragua Train, a transnational criminal organization. The Supreme Court annulled that measure shortly thereafter.