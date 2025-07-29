A Fox News poll found that a majority of voters support deporting only illegal immigrants with criminal records

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 28 de julio, 2025

A poll conducted by the network Fox News and released Monday showed a sharp divide on the issue of deportations executed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), with 3 in 10 voters supporting deporting any and all illegal immigrants and 6 in 10 supporting deporting only those who have been formally charged with crimes, thus allowing the rest to remain in the country and even have the option of applying for citizenship. On this point, the Fox News poll revealed that 4 out of 10 Republicans, 8 out of 10 Democrats and 6 out of 10 independents support the latter measure.

The poll, which detailed that la majority of voters have favored deporting illegal immigrants since 2015, also noted that one in 10 would agree that all such undocumented immigrants should be allowed to stay in the country. As for the current approach to deportations, 49% of respondents believe ICE has been disproportionately aggressive in its efforts to deport illegal immigrants, while 27% think these efforts are at an adequate point and 24% believe such efforts have not been aggressive enough.

Majority of voters disapprove of Trump's handling of the issue overall

The poll also detailed that Republican voters are split between 40% who believe ICE has been too aggressive, while 17% believe it has been too aggressive and the remaining 43% believe it has acted appropriately. On this issue, 81% of Democrats think ICE has been too aggressive, while 49% of independents think the same, with another 23% of the latter group believing it has not been strict enough, and the remaining 28% believing its manner has been appropriate.

Another interesting detail about the Fox News poll was that, by a 6-point margin, voters consider the Republican Party best able to deal with the migration issue, while the president's Donald Trump is given on the issue of border security with a 56% approval rating. However, the conservative leader's popularity on immigration has taken a hit in recent weeks, to the point where he currently stands at 48% approval and 51% disapproval, according to the poll.

Other issues where Trump has majority disapproval are foreign policy (54% disapprove and 45% approve), tariffs and inflation (62% disapprove and 36% approve), and the economy (55% disapprove and 44% approve). Overall, the Fox News poll found that 54% of voters disapprove of Trump's performance, while the remaining 46% approve.