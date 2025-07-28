Marco Rubio dismisses rumors about his 2028 presidential bid and says Vance "would be a great nominee"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 27 de julio, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed this Saturday during an interview with Fox News the numerous speculations that have arisen in recent months about a possible candidacy of his as the Republican Party's presidential nominee for the presidential election./b>for the 2028 presidential election and thus become not only the most powerful figure within the party, but also within the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. Instead, Rubio expressed during the interview with Lara Trump his support for Vice President JD Vance, about whom he commented that "I think JD Vance would be a great nominee if he decides he wants to do that," and whom he described as one of his "closest friends in politics."

Elsewhere in the interview, Rubio praised Vance's performance as vice president, detailing that while this can be a complicated role within the White House, Vance has done well enough not only to excel in it, but also to have become, a few months into the second administration of President Donald Trump, in one of the leading figures in his cabinet.

A towering figure within the party.

Over the past few years, Rubio has become one of the most prominent figures in the Republican Party due to his performance as senator from Florida and the way it has allowed the party to increase its popularity among Hispanic voters, not only because of the fact that he is bilingual or has Cuban ancestry, but also because of the concern Rubio has had with the authoritarian drift into which Latin America has fallen in recent years thanks to the rise of leftist authoritarianisms.

"I want to do this job as long as the president allows me to. I believe that if I am able to be here, through the duration of this presidency, and we get things done at the pace that we've been doing the last six months, I'll be able to look back at my time in public service and say I made a difference, I had an impact, and I served my country in a very positive way. And I would be satisfied with that as the apex of my career," Rubio told Lara Trump during the interview.