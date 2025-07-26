Vance would defeat Newsom, AOC and Buttigieg in a hypothetical election

Published by Israel Duro 26 de julio, 2025

The popularity of J.D. Vance is at an all-time high. One of the favorites to head the Republican presidential ticket in 2028, when Donald Trump will not be able to run as he has served a two-term limit, he would prevail over Gavin Newsom, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Pete Buttigieg, three of the Democratic front-runners, if the election were to take place today.

Results of a hypothetical election by Emerson College.Emerson College.

Buttigieg performs best among Democrats

This is indicated by the latest poll from Emerson College, in which the former secretary of transportation under Biden is closest to Trump's current vice president. Buttigieg is projected 43% of the votes at stake, compared to Vance's 44%. In a hypothetical race between the two, 13% of voters remain undecided.

Finally, AOC, the great hope of the most progressive sector of the Democratic Party, is also projected to finish 3 points behind the vice-president, forecast with a smaller proportion (41%) of votes than Buttigieg. Vance is projected to reach 44% in a hypothetical faceoff with AOC.