Democrats accuse CBS of canceling Stephen Colbert show to appease Trump
CBS' parent company, announced in a statement that the decision "is in no way related to the show's performance, its content, or other issues happening at Paramount."
Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) accused CBS of canceling the Stephen Colbert to appease Donald Trump. According to the Democratic senators, Paramount's decision, from where they claimed it was financially motivated, has to do with "political motives" and a "bribe."
Paramount, parent company of CBS, announced a merger agreement with Skydance for $8 billion. It would give birth to Paramount Skydance Corporation.
Under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Act, parties interested in large acquisitions must file prior notification with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ). This allows the government to scrutinize the function and may eventually detect monopolistic practices, intervening if necessary.
Through a statement, CBS' parent company remarked that the decision to cancel Colbert took place in a "difficult context in late-night television" and that it is "not related in any way to the show's performance, its content or other issues happening at Paramount."
"It looks like a bribe"
For Senator Schiff, the cancellation has to do strictly with "political" motives. "If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better," he said on his X account.
He was joined by his colleague Bernie Sanders: "Stephen Colbert, an extraordinary talent and the most popular late night host, slams the deal. Days later, he's fired. Do I think this is a coincidence? NO."
Warren also mentioned the recent legal settlement between Trump and Paramount, which agreed to donate $16 million for a future GOP presidential library. "CBS canceled Colbert's show just THREE DAYS after Colbert called out CBS parent company Paramount for its $16M settlement with Trump – a deal that looks like bribe", Warren claimed.
This is how other late-night hosts reacted
In addition to politicians, other popular hosts weighed in on the cancellation of Colbert, who has been on the CBS screen since 2015.
"I’m just as shocked as everyone. Stephen is one of the sharpest, funniest hosts to ever do it. I really thought I’d ride this out with him for years to come. I’m sad that my family and friends will need a new show to watch every night at 11:30. But honestly, he’s really been a gentleman and a true friend over the years - going back to The Colbert Report, and I’m sure whatever he does next will be just as brilliant" analyzed Jimmy Fallon.
Taking it a step further was Jimmy Kimmel, of ABC. In an Instagram story, he showed his affection for Colbert and sent CBS and all its "Sheldons" to sh***.
Seth Meyers, currently at NBC, joined his colleagues with a farewell message: "For as great a comedian and host he is, Stephen Colbert is an even better person. I’m going to miss having him on TV every night but I’m excited he can no longer use the excuse that he’s ‘too busy to hang out’ with me."
What did Trump say?
The president was very pleased after Paramount's announcement. The show's cancellation will be effective from the beginning of 2026.
"I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show," he noted on his Truth Social account.
The meeting that fuels Democratic theories
According to Ellison's attorney, the meeting specifically discussed the Paramount-Skydance merger, which must go through the FCC, which currently answers to a majority appointed by the Trump Administration.
"That timeline has drawn scrutiny from the creative community like the Writers Guild of America, which represents thousands of Hollywood writers including those at The Late Show. WGA said it has significant concerns that the cancellation 'is a bribe, sacrificing free speech to curry favor with the Trump Administration as the company looks for merger approval,'" they added from Axios.