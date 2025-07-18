Published by Williams Perdomo 18 de julio, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that it is making cuts to grants that had been earmarked - during the Joe Biden era - for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and LGBT programs. With the move, DHS would be cutting at least $18.5 million.

According to DHS, these grants were "misappropriated expenditures" and a "waste" of funds. By eliminating them, the agency claims it will save about $1.5 million .

The grants come from the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) an office within DHS - created in 2021 - replacing the former Office for Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP).

Its primary mission is to "prevent terrorism or targeted violence" through a public health approach. However, DHS defends that these funds financed programs that were "ideologically driven" and were not aligned with core terrorism prevention goals.

The department explained that CP3 has "no operational role in the surveillance or prevention of terrorist attacks." On the contrary, the agency asserted, it had become an office for funneling taxpayer money to radical progressive activists.

The decision came after a strategic review. "It had become a gold mine for radical activists during the Biden Administration, funneling taxpayer money to push progressive, partisan agendas and silencing dissent," DHS explained.

Grants terminated

Among the grants that were finalized were:

- $209,406.70 to the group "Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders," which promoted radical gender ideology in elementary and middle schools, targeting students as early as kindergarten and flagging parental concerns as risks.

- $288,760.66 to CenterLink, a nonprofit focused on LGBTQ issues, not terrorism prevention.

- $851,836.13 to the Global Summit to Eradicate Hate,"a DEI organization focused on silencing ideological opposition."

- $206,260.00 to the U.S. Electronic Sports Association, which targeted gamers with "woke" content under the guise of preventing violence.

- $479,816.00 to the One World Strong program, which labeled traditional male behaviors as extremist and stigmatizing to young males.

- $651,311.81 to the Institute for Strategic Dialogue and the Strong Cities Network, which promoted biased anti-extremism initiatives, LGBTQ+ propaganda and "prioritized radical groups over broader community concerns."