California sues Trump administration over withdrawal of high-speed rail funding

Published by Israel Duro 18 de julio, 2025

California sued Donald Trump's administration over the multibillion-dollar cancellation of federal funds for the construction of a high-speed train that would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

The Republican president announced Wednesday that he would cut $4 billion planned for this project on the West Coast.

The lawsuit calls the action "petty political retribution" against the state led by Newsom, seen as an archrival of Trump and a possible presidential candidate in the next election.

"Another political stunt to punish California"

"Trump’s termination of federal grants for California high-speed rail reeks of politics. It’s yet another political stunt to punish California," the governor said in a statement.

Newsom argued that blocking these resources will impact communities in the region where construction is advancing and jeopardize jobs. "We’re suing to stop Trump from derailing America’s only high-speed rail actively under construction," he added.

The project, which started more than 15 years ago, has faced multiple delays and budget adjustments. The first tracks were laid just this year.

The train would take 2 hours and 40 minutes to go between Los Angeles and San Francisco, a journey that takes just over six hours by car today.

"Not a single penny"

Trump, who has clashed several times with Newsom whom he publicly disqualifies, said Wednesday that his administration would not allocate "not a SINGLE penny" to the project.

He commented on Truth Social that the train is "an ill-conceived and unnecessary project, and a total waste of Taxpayer money."

Trump had already canceled funding for that work in his first term (2017-2021), but former President Joe Biden restored funding after succeeding him in the White House.

"TODAY we’re pulling the plug on federal funding for this train to nowhere," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed Wednesday at X.

"The price tag has gone from $33B to $135B with no completion date in sight," he said.

The Cinderella of national transportation

Trains are considered the Cinderella of transportation in the country. Infrastructure is virtually non-existent, and the few lines in service are often slow and infrequent.

The country's first high-speed rail line, between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is scheduled for completion in 2028, in time for the Olympics.