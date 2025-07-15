Taylor Greene attacks Trump's plan to sell arms to Ukraine: 'We’re opening the door for younger generations to turn to radical leaders'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 15 de julio, 2025

Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene sharply criticized President Donald Trump's new plan to accelerate arms shipments to Ukraine through a sales system, as contradicting one of the central promises of the MAGA movement: ending U.S. military involvement abroad.

"It’s not just Ukraine; it’s all foreign wars in general and a lot of foreign aid," Greene said in an interview with The New York Times, asserting that Trump is betraying the America First approach that carried him to victory in the 2024 election cycle. "This is what we campaigned on. This is what I promised also to my district. This is what everybody voted for. And I believe we have to maintain the course."

Trump's plan, announced Monday from the Oval Office, stipulates the sale of U.S. weapons to NATO countries, which would then be responsible for sending them to Ukraine. The president assured the press that this strategy was designed to be costless to American taxpayers.

However, Rep. Greene was not at all convinced by the idea, being one of the few Republicans, if not the only one, who questioned the plan.

According to the interview with the NYT, the Georgia congresswoman said the hidden costs to Americans exist, even if they are indirect.

"Without a shadow of a doubt, our tax dollars are being used," she said, arguing that sending troops to train Ukrainian forces and U.S. participation as NATO's main funder represent forms of involvement that amount to government spending.

The Republican also pressed the point that Trump's electoral base continues to support non-intervention and that any departure from that premise represents an electoral risk, just a short time before the midterm elections.

"I said it on every rally stage: ‘No more money to Ukraine. We want peace.’ We just want peace for those people," she said. "And guess what? People haven’t changed."

The representative went further, issuing a stark warning: "We’re opening the door for younger generations to turn to radical leaders."