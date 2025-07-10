Dershowitz, who was Epstein's lawyer, accuses Trump administration of 'suppressing' information in the case to protect businessmen and politicians
The 86-year-old lawyer spoke on former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's show.
Alan Dershowitz, a former lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein, claimed the government is "suppressing" documents in the case to protect certain individuals. The 86-year-old lawyer appeared on Sean Spicer's program, a former White House Press Secretary, where he questioned the veracity of the latest developments from the Trump administration regarding the case.
Dershowitz, also a professor emeritus at Harvard University, was part of Epstein's legal team during his first criminal case in 2008. Among other things, the lawyer helped negotiate the "non-prosecution agreement" with the U.S. attorney's office in Florida. This allowed the tycoon to plead guilty to minor state charges and avoid a federal trial for child trafficking.
Asked by Spicer, he was quite skeptical of the version given by the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). "I know for a fact [Epstein] documents are being suppressed and they're being suppressed to protect individuals," the lawyer said.
"I know who's suppressing them, but I'm bound by confidentiality from a judge and cases, and I can't disclose what I know. But, hand to God, I know the names of people whose files are being suppressed in order to protect them, and that's wrong," he added.
Spicer then asked him if among those names were politicians or businessmen. "Both," Dershowitz replied, who was also a member of Donald Trump's defense team during his first impeachment attempt in 2020.
The Trump administration's conclusion on the Epstein case
The document remarks on the enhancement of a security video showing that no one entered the area of the Manhattan prison where Epstein was held on the day of his death on Aug. 10, 2019. "The FBI enhanced the relevant footage by increasing its contrast, balancing the color, and improving its sharpness for greater clarity and viewability," the memo reads.
"According to the memo, investigators closely examined footage of Epstein's Manhattan prison cell between around 10:40 pm on Aug. 9, 2019, when Epstein was locked in his cell, and around 6:30 am the next day, when he was found unresponsive," Axios added.
On the alleged blackmail, FBI and DOJ authorities found "no incriminating 'client list'" and "no credible evidence that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals." For these reasons, no additional charges will be filed in the case.