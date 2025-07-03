BREAKING NEWS: The House passes the BBB!

Published by Santiago Ospital 3 de julio, 2025

Congress approved Donald Trump's budget megaproject. With 218 votes to 214, the administration succeeded in bringing the GOP in line, after hours of uncertainty over a key handful of maverick congressmen.

"The president of the United States is waiting with his pen," said speaker Mike Johnson. The GOP thus met its self-imposed ultimatum: that the bill be on Trump's desk by July 4.

Before the vote, Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries broke the record for the longest speech in House history by speaking, without pause and amid applause and cheers from his supporters, for eight hours and 33 minutes.