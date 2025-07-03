Supreme Court authorizes Trump administration to deport eight migrants with criminal records to South Sudan

Published by Agustina Blanco 3 de julio, 2025

On Thursday, the Supreme Court allowed the Donald Trump administration to deport eight migrants, with criminal records and from various countries, to South Sudan.

The court's decision comes in response to an emergency request from the Trump administration. It follows a broader June ruling that authorized deportations to third countries with no ties to the migrants, according to notes from The New York Times.

The migrants, who have been held for more than a month at a U.S. military base in Djibouti, now face immediate relocation.

For her part, as noted by journalist Camilo Montoya-Galvez, the Under Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin, said that "these sickos will go to South Sudan by Independence Day" and pointed to the deportation as "a win for the rule of law and safety and security of the American people!”

Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin tells me these deportees held in Djibouti will be in South Sudan "by Independence Day." https://t.co/tk7rSI9ejT — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) July 3, 2025

DHS spokeswoman @TriciaOhio says the detainees in Djibouti — all of whom have serious criminal records — will be deported to South Sudan:



“Yes these sickos will go to South Sudan.



A win for the rule of law and safety and security of the American people!” — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) July 3, 2025

The judges who opposed

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson opposed the ruling.

Lawyers for the migrants turned to federal Judge Brian E. Murphy in Boston to block the deportations. Murphy, appointed by President Biden, argued that a previous ruling of his, separate from the one overturned by the Supreme Court, protected the migrants in Djibouti from immediate removal.

However, the Supreme Court rejected this distinction and stayed both orders, allowing the deportations.