DHS cancels TPS for Haiti, encourages Haitians to obtain legal status

Published by Agustina Blanco 28 de junio, 2025

The Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), Kristi Noem, announced the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti, a decision that will affect more than 500,000 Haitians residing in the United States.

Along those lines, the TPS designation for Haiti will expire on August 3, and termination will take effect on September 2, according to an official statement from the DHS.

As officials note, the decision was made after a thorough review of conditions in Haiti by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in consultation with the Department of State.

Noem noted that conditions in the country have improved enough for Haitian nationals to return home safely and that maintaining TPS for Haiti is no longer compatible with U.S. national interests. "This decision restores integrity in our immigration system and ensures that Temporary Protective Status is actually temporary”, said a DHS spokesperson.

DHS urged affected Haitian nationals to use the CBP One application to manage their voluntary departure from the country, known as "self-deportation," and encouraged them to explore other legal immigration avenues, such as family-based visas, if they qualify.

“The environmental situation in Haiti has improved enough that it is safe for Haitian citizens to return home,” DHS said, noting that the department's resources are available to facilitate this process.