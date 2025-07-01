Stanford Medicine suspends transgender surgeries for minors under pressure from the Trump administration

Published by Agustina Blanco 1 de julio, 2025

Stanford Medicine, a leading health care provider in California, announced the suspension of gender affirmation-related surgical procedures for patients under the age of 19, effective June 2.

The decision makes Stanford the second major provider in the state to not provide care for underage youth, following moves by the Trump administration to restrict access to such services.

In January, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that sought to prohibit hospitals that receive federal grants from offering gender-affirming care to minors. The Republican administration intends to "protect children from chemical and surgical mutilation."

The institution said the move followed a "careful review" of government policies and consultations with its clinical team, including its multidisciplinary LGBTQ+ program.

"We took this step to protect both our providers and patients. This was not a decision we made lightly, especially knowing how deeply this impacts the individuals and families who depend on our essential care and support," Stanford Medicine said.

The institution underscored its commitment to continue to provide "high-quality, thorough and compassionate medical services to the entire community," despite changing circumstances.