Trump threatens to block Musk’s business in the US after the entrepreneur’s proposal to create a third party

Published by Williams Perdomo 1 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump criticized Elon Musk's proposal to create a third political party in the face of his disagreement with the "Big, Beautiful Bill." Trump threatened to use the DOGE against Musk to investigate government subsidies to his company.

The Republican warned the entrepreneur that he might have to “to close up shop and head back home to South Africa.”

"Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa," Trump wrote on Truth Social early Tuesday.

In that vein, Trump added that it would mean "no more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE."

Moreover, Trump argued that since before the campaign, when he was endorsed by Musk, the entrepreneur already knew his agenda and policy proposal.

"Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate," the Republican president said.

In that regard, Trump insisted that "It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one."