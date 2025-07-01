Justice Department prioritizes revocation of citizenship for naturalized Americans who have committed crimes

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 30 de junio, 2025

The media Axios revealed Monday that, according to a recent U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) memo, the agency began prioritizing the revocation of citizenship to naturalized citizens who are charged with crimes. The memo, to which Axios had access, details that the agency instructed its attorneys to seek "civil denaturalization" for those who have been "convicted of crimes and pose a continuing threat to the United States", as well as to those who have been "convicted of crimes and pose a continuing threat to the United States", as well as in cases of "terrorists," for those who have committed "human rights violations," as well as "extrajudicial killings" and "war crimes."

The media outlet also revealed that the memorandum mentions that "The Civil Division shall prioritize and maximally pursue denaturalization proceedings in all cases permitted by law and supported by the evidence". Likewise, said media outlet highlighted that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, as well as the DOJ and the White House itself, have not issued any statement on said decision and have not responded to different requests for comments on it.

Civil Division Enforcement Priority

In the document, U.S. Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate explained that denationalization would become uone of the top five enforcement priorities of the Civil Divisionof the country, further detailing that one of the bases for prioritizing denationalization was "ending anti-Semitism," which has been skyrocketing alarmingly since the terrorist attacks perpetrated by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas against Israel on October 7, 2023.

Over the past few months, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has singled out universities, immigrants and students for instances of anti-Semitism, with a good portion of those singled out often being pro-Palestinian and pro-Hamas activists. In fact, the Republican administration has already detained for months and attempted to deport activist Mahmoud Kalil, who holds a green card.

The media outlet also revealed in its article, without mentioning further details, that at least one person has already been denationalized recently following a conviction.