Three years after Dobbs: The Culture of Death continues to spread worldwide

Published by Israel Duro 28 de junio, 2025

Three years ago, the pro-life movement achieved one of its greatest victories when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson that abortion is not a constitutional right. However, despite the significance of this decision, the global left has continued to promote the Culture of Death—seeking ways to bypass the ruling in pro-life states or to push for laws that expand access to abortion and euthanasia.

The clearest and most recent example comes from the United Kingdom, where Members of Parliament last week passed legislation decriminalizing abortion up to birth, along with measures supporting euthanasia. In just four days, British lawmakers took a major step toward making the UK a global leader in what Pope Francis has called the “Culture of Discarding.”

On June 18, 379 Members of Parliament voted in favor of an amendment proposed by MP Tonia Antoniazzi stating that "no crime is committed when a woman acts in relation to her own pregnancy." In effect, this decriminalizes abortion at any stage of gestation, allowing a woman to terminate her pregnancy even up to the moment of birth.

A ruling that endangers women

Antoniazzi herself attempted to downplay the implications, claiming that penalties would still apply to anyone—including medical personnel—who assists in an abortion after the 24th week. However, these statements ring hollow, especially given that chemical abortions are considered "safe" only up to the tenth week of pregnancy.

In fact, the case that radicals used to advance this proposal was that of Carla Foster—a woman who obtained abortion pills by misrepresenting how far along she was in her pregnancy, which was actually between 32 and 34 weeks. She nearly lost her life in the process. After recovering, she was taken into police custody.

Her life was saved by doctors—highlighting the danger this new law poses to women who may attempt to use it to obtain an abortion beyond the 10th week of pregnancy.

Legislative frenzy in the U.S. after Dobbs v. Jackson

In the United States, the Supreme Court’s decision sparked a wave of legislative activity across various states, with lawmakers moving quickly to either strengthen protections for abortion or restrict it as much as possible. These new laws—on both sides of the debate—have been followed by a flurry of court challenges, often filed by opposing political groups or advocacy organizations.

Since the Supreme Court ruling, voters in states like Ohio, California, Michigan, and Vermont have approved measures to guarantee access to abortion. Additionally, last year, voters in Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, and New York backed ballot initiatives aimed at protecting abortion access up to the point of fetal viability—generally considered to be around 24 weeks, when a fetus can survive outside the womb.

In addition, many Democratic states are passing so-called “shield laws” to protect doctors or citizens who assist women in obtaining abortions in states where the procedure is more restricted, even outside the legal time limits of the woman’s place of residence. In fact, thanks to telemedicine, abortions rose again in 2024, exceeding 95,000 per month—well above the numbers seen before the ruling.

2024: Record abortions and federal funding for Planned Parenthood

This trend is also reflected in the reports of the world’s largest abortion provider, turning the practice into a macabre yet lucrative business. Planned Parenthood broke its abortion record in 2024 while receiving a staggering $792 million in federal funding.

According to patients, former employees and even current staff, most of these revenues end up in the pockets of leadership, while low wages persist and many clinics face shortages of medical equipment.

Saturday, June 28, 'Defund Day' against Planned Parenthood



The country's leading pro-life organizations, spearheaded by Live Action, have called for hundreds of peaceful demonstrations outside Planned Parenthood clinics to demand the defunding of the abortion giant.In a statement, Live Action urged Americans to seize this unique opportunity to end the abortion multinational, which depends heavily on taxpayer dollars for its survival:

Euthanasia begins its downhill slope in the UK

But abortion isn’t the only issue advancing as part of the global spread of the Culture of Death. Just last week, the British Parliament once again played a central role. With 314 votes in favor and 291 against, MPs approved a law decriminalizing assisted suicide—setting in motion the dangerous downhill slope that often follows euthanasia legalization wherever it occurs.

The heated debate prompted the government to let its ministers vote based on their personal conscience. Prime Minister Keir Starmer voted in favor of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which permits terminally ill seniors with six months or less to live to request state-approved medication to end their own lives.