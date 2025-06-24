Three years after Roe v. Wade was overturned, telemedicine is causing a spike in abortions

Published by Santiago Ospital 24 de junio, 2025

This Tuesday marks three years since the Supreme Court ruled in the case Dobbs v. Jackson that abortion was not constitutionally protected, leaving its regulation up to the states.

Here is our article on Roe v. Wade from June 24, 2022:

A recent study by the Planned Parenthood Society, a pro-abortion organization, revealed that the number of abortions continued to rise in 2024. That year, 1.14 million were counted, with June being the peak month with 102,000.

Last year's total count continues the upward trend since Dobbs. Average monthly abortions increased year-over-year since then, rising from 80,000 in 2022 to 88,000 in 2023 and 95,000 in 2024.

In addition, abortion via pills acquired via telemedicine services is gaining ground. Although so-called "in-person" abortions, which encompass both on-site medical interventions and hand-delivered pills, continue to be the most frequent practice, telemedicine grew to account for one in four abortions in the last four months of the year. During the same period in 2022 it was only 8%.

"Shield laws"

The report, called #WeCount, picks up an increase in online pill shipments from permissive states to states with some form of restriction. The former often shield providers in their legislation through so-called "shield laws."

Particularly "notable" increase for target states "with 6-week bans and total abortion bans." In December 2024, it states, "abortions provided under shield laws totaled nearly 14,000 that month."

The method varies considerably depending on the permissibility of state legislation. In states where abortion is allowed to be accessed both in person and virtually, the latter method averaged 15% of total abortions each month. In those with six-week bans, the number climbed to 28%, and in those with absolute bans, it rose to 99%.

Half of the abortions provided via telemedicine in 2024 were permitted by shield laws, an average of 10,000 per month.

