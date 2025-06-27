Trump says that his administration will increase deportations of illegal immigrants "to a bare minimum of 1 million" each year

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 26 de junio, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday stepped up his campaign for passage of his "one big beautiful bill" during a White House event in which he assured that his administration will increase deportations to a minimum of one million illegal immigrants per year. Trump also commented that his bill would serve to fully fund the last sections of the border wall, assuring that such legislation will be key to solving the border chaos and immigration crisis.

"We´re gonna fully fund the final sections of border wall. We will dramatically increase deportations to a bare minimum of 1 million illegal aliens per year. What we’re doing is going after the criminal aliens of which we have plenty to work with. People say ‘well that’s a lot is it?’ and well, remember these countries are very smart, they’re headed up by people I know and in almost all cases they’re very smart people […] They’re not sending the good people out, they’re sending the bad people out and they put them into caravans," Trump told the audience during his speech in the East Room of the White House.

Homan called on Congress to pass the bill as soon as possible.

The event came just hours after the sweeping legislative package suffered a major setback after the Senate parliamentarian ruled that several cost-cutting provisions in the bill violated upper chamber rules, including one that sought to reduce $250 billion in Medicaid costs by eliminating a state provider tax. That ruling forced Senate Republicans to rework Trump's sweeping legislative package, which could scuttle the conservative leader's plan to sign it on July 4.

During the White House event, Trump brought his border security czar, Tom Homan, who sent a message to Congress calling on it to pass the president's bill as soon as possible, arguing that it would allow the Republican administration to hire 10.000 new deportation agents, 5,000 agents for the Border Patrol, and even expand different types of operations in order to deport more than a million people each year. "What the hell is the matter with everybody up in Congress. Pass the bill, so we make this country safe, so we can stop the violence against ICE officers," Homan commented.