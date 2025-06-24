Pam Bondi defends before the House the sale of more than $1 million in Trump Media shares

Published by Sabrina Martin 23 de junio, 2025

In a heated hearing Monday in the House Appropriations Committee, Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean (PA) questioned the timing of Attorney General Pam Bondi's sale of Trump Media & Technology Group stock, hinting that the transaction may have been motivated by insider trading or an attempt to avoid losses.

Pointing fingers over a million-dollar stock sale.

Dean interrogated Bondi about a stock transaction on April 2, the date she sold between $1 million and $5 million in Trump Media stock, according to her financial disclosure form. That same day, President Donald Trump announced a new tariff scheme that rattled the markets, although he did so after the stock market closed.

"Isn’t it true that on April 2nd—the same day that [President Donald] Trump announced his chaotic tariff regime that plummeted the stock market—you sold more than $1 million worth of your shares in Trump Media stock?" asked Dean. He added wryly, "Trump Media’s stock fell 13 percent in the following days. It seems you avoided that loss. Well done!"

The trade was publicly reported by ProPublica, which noted that Trump Media ($DJT) shares closed at $18.76 on the day of the sale and opened the next day at $17.92, a difference that would have represented a loss of about $49,000 for a $1 million position.