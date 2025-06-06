Pam Bondi is facing a "serious professional misconduct" charge before the Florida Bar

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 6 de junio, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi was charged with engaging in "serious professional misconduct" in the performance of her duties, according to a complaint filed with the Florida Bar and revealed by the Miami Herald newspaper.

According to the Herald, the ethics complaint was made by a group of nearly 70 legal professionals, including academics, practicing attorneys, and former Florida Supreme Court justices.

In the document, Bondi is accused of having violated his ethical duties as head of the Department of Justice and that his actions constitute a direct threat to the rule of law and the administration of justice in the US.

In addition, the signatories of the complaint also accuse Bondi of attempting to force Justice Department attorneys to act contrary to their legal obligations under the pretext of vigorously defending the interests of the federal government.

Attorney General Bondi, a Florida native, had previously been questioned by Democratic lawmakers during her confirmation hearing.

At the time, Democrats said they had serious doubts about Bondi's ability to act independently against President Donald Trump.

Upon the release of the complaint, Justice Department chief of staff Chad Mizelle defended Bondi in statements to the Miami Herald: "The Florida Bar has twice rejected performative attempts by these out-of-state lawyers to weaponize the bar complaint process against AG Bond."

So far, neither the Department of Justice nor the Bar has formally commented on the complaint.