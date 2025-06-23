Texas bans citizens and companies from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from purchasing property in the state

Published by Santiago Ospital 23 de junio, 2025

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday celebrated the passage of what he called the 'toughest ban in America' on the sale of private property to nationals and companies from China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia.

Signed into law Friday alongside 333 other bills passed by the Texas Legislature, SB 17 prohibits government entities, companies, and individuals from those countries from purchasing farmland, mines, quarries, businesses, industries, residential buildings, and more.

It also requires the attorney general to set up procedures to review cases individually and, if violations are found, imposes penalties ranging from property forfeiture to economic sanctions and prison sentences.

Sabotage, cyberattacks, infiltration—the new law’s text outlines malicious activities carried out by each of the four countries on U.S. soil and highlights their increasing cooperation, which it says amplifies the "threats from each."

"This legislation will ensure that hostile nations do not control Texas’ most precious assets," said Senator Lois Kolkhorst, the bill's sponsor, after it passed the state Senate. "This is a matter of national security."

Opposing activist groups, however, describe the bill very differently. "We will not stop until we end this racist and discriminatory bill," vowed Asian Texans for Justice. Supporters, on the other hand, say it will protect the state while ensuring "those fleeing oppressive regimes can still find a home in Texas."

A "flexible" list

The four countries were chosen because they appear on the Annual Threat Assessment (ATA) from the Director of National Intelligence, currently Avril Haines. Supporters of the law say this guideline provides "flexibility," to update the list as international relations evolve.

With the same objective, the Senate added paragraphs to the legislation allowing the governor to modify the list of countries. The amendment also expanded the targets to include transnational criminal organizations, in addition to countries.

The regulation will take effect on September 1.

SB 17