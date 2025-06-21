Environmentalism and radical activists: the two pillars of Chinese infiltration

Published by Israel Duro 21 de junio, 2025

The Chinese Communist regime appears to have struck gold by leveraging the green agenda and radical leftist groups to influence U.S. public opinion. Recent reports suggest that Beijing has been funding environmental and activist organizations in efforts to destabilize and weaken the country. These groups have lobbied aggressively for green energy policies and have reportedly played a role in organizing mobilizations—such as those that culminated in the Los Angeles riots against ICE.

In recent weeks, revelations have emerged that China has been working tirelessly to infiltrate and influence U.S. public opinion to serve its strategic interests—even going so far as to allegedly attempt the creation of fake mail-in ballots during the 2020 elections. From embedding spy devices in solar panels, to funding lobbyists and activist groups, the Chinese Communist Party appears to be sparing no expense in its effort to undermine its chief geopolitical rival from within.

Eco-alarmism's links to Beijing

This week, State Armor released a report alleging ties between Energy Foundation China (EFC) and U.S.-based climate advocacy groups with influence over American climate policy. According to the report, EFC “has links to the Chinese government and coordinates with the Chinese Communist Party.” The organization is also reportedly embedded within U.S. universities. In 2023, EFC took part in an event attended by California Governor Gavin Newsom during his visit to China. State Armor CEO Michael Lucci told Just The News that EFC serves as a “central node” in what he described as a broader network of influence.

The organization’s primary mission, according to the report, is to “push for a transition away from fossil fuels” as part of a broader strategy characterized as "Leninist warfare." The report argues that the alternative energy technologies promoted by this lobby provide significant economic and geopolitical advantages to Beijing. “This creates a dependency on our part,” the report states, “and undermines a key national strength: our energy independence, which is rooted in access to other resources.”

According to research by Lucci and his team, EFC has been financially supporting U.S. groups that advocate for green climate policies, as well as funding universities to conduct studies on the benefits of alternative energy.

The shattering connection between the CCP and anti-fossil fuel groups

In turn, EFC receives funding from several prominent anti-fossil fuel organizations, including the ClimateWorks Foundation, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, and the Climate Imperative Foundation.

In addition to having individuals in leadership roles with direct ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the Energy Foundation (EDF) has also “coordinated extensively” with Beijing, according to the report. The group’s operations in China are overseen by the CCP’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), a powerful agency responsible for enforcing regulatory compliance and restricting foreign investment in sectors considered vital to China’s national security.

Anti-Trump protests and riots

This is not the Communist Party’s only method of attempting to destabilize the U.S., especially following Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Just last week, during the height of the LA riots, allegations surfaced that one of the primary organizers of the anti-ICE protests had connections to Beijing.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL)—which openly advocates for revolution to overthrow the current U.S. system and expresses public sympathy for communist regimes—has been at the forefront of organizing and driving anti-ICE demonstrations in Los Angeles and other cities nationwide.

Call to "take to the streets" and "don't open for ICE"

This organization directly called on supporters to "take to the streets" in response to Trump’s policies and spearheaded the bilingual "Don’t Open for ICE" campaign, which declares:

"Don't let Trump and ICE win without a fight! Papers or no papers, everyone has certain rights that they can use when an agent is trying to deport them. We are workers with dignity and deserve to stay where we are."

The PSL played a key role in organizing anti-ICE protests and demonstrations in Los Angeles this past weekend. Photographs published by the Los Angeles Times show that some of the signs carried by protesters were apparently produced by the PSL.

"The people of Los Angeles and surrounding areas have taken a courageous stand against Trump's reign of terror aimed at immigrant families. In response, the administration has falsely labeled those taking to the streets in protest of the brutal war on immigrants as 'rioters' and called in thousands of National Guard troops for a crackdown," PSL said in a lengthy report on Monday.

Communist group key to spread of unrest across country

Similarly, on its social media channels, the PSL promoted demonstrations against ICE held in cities across the country, including Austin and Houston in Texas; Cleveland and Columbus in Ohio; Providence, Rhode Island; Chicago, Illinois; and Washington, DC.

The Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), which describes its platform as playing a “critical role in identifying and forecasting emerging threats” to the U.S., noted last year that the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) “shares considerable fiscal and personnel connections” with members of the “Singham Network” donor portfolio. Neville Roy Singham, a wealthy Marxist businessman, sold his tech company ThoughtWorks in 2017 and has since used his wealth to fund openly communist ventures worldwide.