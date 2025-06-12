Trump: "Los Angeles is safe and sound, without the military it would be a crime scene"

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de junio, 2025

President Donald Trump claimed Los Angeles was "safe and sound the last two nights" thanks to the deployment of military following several days of violent protests against immigration raids pushed by his administration.

"Our great National Guard, with a little help from the Marines, put the L.A. Police in a position to effectively do their job.," Trump said on his Social Truth network, where he added that without the military the city "would be a crime scene like we haven’t seen in years."

The Republican took the opportunity to criticize the governor of California, Gavin Newsom: "He should be saying THANK YOU for saving his ass, instead of trying to justify his mistakes and incompetence!!!" he highlighted.