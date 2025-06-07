Trump threatens Elon Musk: There will be 'very serious consequences' if he dares to fund Democrats

Published by Joaquín Núñez 7 de junio, 2025

Donald Trump asserted that Elon Musk will face "very serious consequences" if he funds Democratic candidates in the midterm elections. Just days after his public spat with the X owner, the president did a phone interview with NBC News.

While the former head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) didn't specifically talk about funding Democrats, he did flirt with the idea of boosting a new political party: the America Party.

After conducting a poll on his own social network, 80% of those who voted were in favor of the creation of a new political force. "The people have spoken. A new political party is needed in America to represent the 80% in the middle! And exactly 80% of people agree. This is fate," Musk wrote on the matter.

The idea has already been publicly endorsed by Democrat Andrew Yang and criticized by conservative activist Scott Presler. "Creating another party — especially one that harkens love for America — will only take votes away from Republicans. This will lead to democrat majorities in the House, Senate, & White House. The impact will be undoing anything we will be able to accomplish in the next 4 years," Presler said.

In this context, the president was asked by NBC News what would happen if the entrepreneur were to support Democratic candidates for the 2026 elections, which will determine control of Congress.

"If he does, he’ll have to pay the consequences for that. He’ll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that," Trump replied, without providing further details on what those consequences would be.

NBC News then asked the Republican if he considered his bond with Musk to be over. "I would assume yes, yes," he replied.

"I gave him a lot of breaks, long before this happened. I gave him breaks in my first administration and saved his life in my first administration. I have no intention of speaking to him," he continued, again without giving any more details.