Federal appeals court allows Trump to restrict AP access to Oval Office and Air Force One

Published by Agustina Blanco 6 de junio, 2025

A federal appeals court has granted the White House, under President Donald Trump's administration, temporary authorization to ban the Associated Press (AP) access to the Oval Office and other restricted spaces, such as Air Force One.

The decision, issued Friday, suspends a previous lower court ruling that had declared the ban unconstitutional based on the content of news coverage.

🚨 JUST IN - VICTORY: Appeals court ALLOWS President Trump to ban the AP from the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/8w9n0ZFdN7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 6, 2025

A split ruling



In a split ruling by 2 votes to 1, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia partially granted a government request to stay a lower court's April 8, 2024, ruling.

Judges Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao, both nominated by Trump during his first term, argued that “the White House is likely to succeed on the merits because these restricted presidential spaces are not first Amendment fora opened for private speech and discussion.”

They further added that “the White House therefore retains discretion to determine, including on the basis of viewpoint, which journalists will be admitted” and that, “moreover, without a stay, the government will suffer irreparable harm because the injunction impinges on the president's independence and control over this private workspaces."

The decision comes as the White House has implemented significant changes to press pool access and rotation, reducing media presence in key spaces such as the Oval Office and Air Force One.