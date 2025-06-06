Federal appeals court allows Trump to restrict AP access to Oval Office and Air Force One
This decision suspends a previous lower court ruling that had declared the ban unconstitutional based on the content of the news coverage.
A federal appeals court has granted the White House, under President Donald Trump's administration, temporary authorization to ban the Associated Press (AP) access to the Oval Office and other restricted spaces, such as Air Force One.
The decision, issued Friday, suspends a previous lower court ruling that had declared the ban unconstitutional based on the content of news coverage.
A split ruling
In a split ruling by 2 votes to 1, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia partially granted a government request to stay a lower court's April 8, 2024, ruling.
Judges Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao, both nominated by Trump during his first term, argued that “the White House is likely to succeed on the merits because these restricted presidential spaces are not first Amendment fora opened for private speech and discussion.”
They further added that “the White House therefore retains discretion to determine, including on the basis of viewpoint, which journalists will be admitted” and that, “moreover, without a stay, the government will suffer irreparable harm because the injunction impinges on the president's independence and control over this private workspaces."
The decision comes as the White House has implemented significant changes to press pool access and rotation, reducing media presence in key spaces such as the Oval Office and Air Force One.
The origin of the conflict with AP
Since then, the agency has been excluded from certain events, including events in the Oval Office and presidential trips on Air Force One, triggering a legal battle.
The White House, for its part, has defended its right to control access to these spaces, arguing that they are not obligated to guarantee all media entry to private presidential work areas.