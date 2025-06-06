POLITICO: Trump and Musk schedule a phone call to end their feud

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 6 de junio, 2025

Politico revealed Thursday night that the open war between the U.S. President Donald Trump and South African entrepreneur Elon Musk could come to an end, after the two scheduled a phone call for Friday aimed at ironing out differences and negotiating peace. Likewise, Politico detailed that, in its interview this Thursday with the Republican president, he was calm when asked about the fierce dispute he has had during the day with the man who until a few weeks ago was in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency, also known as DOGE.

As detailed by the media outlet, the president commented, "Oh it’s okay," when asked about the rift with Musk, which has included strong accusations from both sides, with the Tesla and X owner going so far as to publicly support impeachment of the Republican leader. The report noted that Trump's calmness on the issue was so noticeable that, when asked again about the dispute, the president said, "It’s going very well, never done better. The numbers are through the roof, the highest polls I’ve ever had."

Trump's team reportedly convinced the president to have the call with Musk

Despite Trump's relaxed nature when asked about the dispute with Musk, the media outlet explained in its article that arranging this call was somewhat difficult, to the point that several of the U.S. president's aides had to initially persuade him to moderate the criticisms he was issuing publicly against the South African entrepreneur, as they believed these could trigger an escalation that would be difficult to stop. Although Politico did note that the two would have their phone call by this Friday, the media outlet did not specify what exact time it would be.

The report also revealed that one of the points Trump's aides most insisted on was focusing on his "Big, Beautiful Bill" to get it passed in the Senate, which could be at risk if his conflict with Musk continued. Politico detailed that all of its information was provided by a person close to the Trump administration, who chose to speak to the outlet on the condition of anonymity.

On Musk's side, the truth is that, although he posted numerous controversial and confrontational messages, he also showed certain signs of truce. The most striking of all was in response to a post from hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who had commented that both the South African businessman and the Republican leader should make peace for the good of the United States, to which Musk replied, "You're not wrong."