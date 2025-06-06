Jeffrey Epstein's former defense attorney asserted that there is no evidence implicating Trump in his criminal activities

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 5 de junio, 2025

Former defense attorney for financial mogul and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, David Schoen, clarified on his X account that his former client did not have any kind of information involving U.S. President Donald Trump with any of its criminal activities, even adding that he asked him directly. Epstein died in August 2019. "I was hired to lead Jeffrey Epstein’s defense as his criminal lawyer 9 days before he died. He sought my advice for months before that. I can say authoritatively, unequivocally, and definitively that he had no information to hurt President Trump. I specifically asked him!" commented Schoen.

His comments came after South African tycoon Elon Musk, who until a few weeks ago headed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), most abruptly confirmed not only the rift with the Republican leader but also the open war between the two figures through a controversial tweet in which he claimed that the Trump administration had not released the Epstein files because the president allegedly appeared in them. "Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" wrote Musk.

"This is not a new surprise Elon is uncovering"

A few hours after the publication of this controversial tweet, The Hill published an article in which it highlighted how a source close to both Musk and Trump - who chose to speak on the condition of anonymity - downplayed the South African tycoon's comments by noting that determined details about the U.S. president's relationship with Epstein have been public knowledge and that at no time has anything been shown to implicate Trump with criminal acts committed over many years by Epstein.

"Everyone knows President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his Palm Beach Golf Club,” the source said. "The administration itself released Epstein files with the president’s name included. This is not a new surprise Elon is uncovering. Everyone already knew this. If Elon truly thought the president was more deeply involved with Epstein, why did he hangout with him for 6 months and say he ‘loves him as much as a straight man can love a straight man?’" the source told the media outlet.