Judge dismisses Democratic lawsuit against Trump over FEC independence

Published by Santiago Ospital 4 de junio, 2025

A district judge dismissed a lawsuit by three Democratic committees against the government over its executive order on federal independent agencies. Specifically, the court complaint focused on the effect it would have on the independence of the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The measure signed in February by Donald Trump claimed that the agencies had amassed excessive power, which, belonging to the executive branch, could be controlled by the president. "For the Federal Government to be truly accountable to the American people, officials who wield vast executive power must be supervised and controlled by the people’s elected President," reads the order.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC), the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) brought the order before the court, focusing on the effect it would have on the FEC, an independent agency that oversees elections and monitors campaign finance laws.

U.S. District Judge Amir Ali ruled Tuesday that the plaintiffs had failed to show concrete harm. He noted that the executive order does not specifically target the FEC and that the Democrats should have presented some specific situation where the agency's independence would have been compromised. In his view, they did not.

However, Ali left the door open to a new lawsuit: "This Court’s doors are open to the parties if changed circumstances show concrete action or impact on the FEC’s or its Commissioners’ independence. Absent such allegations, however, the Court must dismiss the case for lack of jurisdiction and therefore does so."

