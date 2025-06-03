White House urges partners to reach trade agreements before tariffs begin

Published by Alejandro Baños 3 de junio, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reported that the Trump Administration sent a cordial letter to its trading partners to remind them that the date for the start of tariffs is near and that they still have time to come to trade agreements.

During his routine appearance, Leavitt said the brief was drafted and sent by the trade representative (USTR), who moved them to countries such as Vietnam, Japan or India to hurry to reach deals with the Trump administration.

"They continue to be engaged in those discussions and this letter was simply to remind these countries that the deadline is approaching, and the president expects good deals," Leavitt remarked.

After announcing the imposition of tariffs on trading partners around the world, on April 9 President Donald Trump announced a temporary suspension of his trade policy to more than 75 countries.

This temporary suspension would be for 90 days.