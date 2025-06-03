CNN poll shows Republican Party loosening Democrats’ hold on middle-class Americans

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 3 de junio, 2025

CNN data analyst Harry Enten expressed disbelief Monday as he revealed that the latest polls conducted by the network show the Republican Party has erased the double-digit lead the Democratic Party had among the middle class. The pro-Democrat media platform released polls that show how Republicans have a solid lead on all issues related to the economy, even after four months of what both CNN and the Democratic Party and other like-minded media have called chaos.

"After the first five months of the Donald Trump presidency — the first four months of the Donald Trump presidency, you’d expect that Democrats would have this massive lead on the economy. It ain’t so, it ain’t so! The party that is closest to your economic views, in November of 2023, it was the Republicans by 11 points. Now, it’s still within that range, still within that margin of error — plus eight point advantage for the Republican Party. How is that possible, Democrats?! How is that possible after all the recession fears After the stock market’s been doing all of this, after all the tariffs that Americans are against, Republicans still hold an eight-point lead on the economy? Are you kidding me?" noted Enten.

Loss of the lead

Likewise, the CNN anchor noted that other polls also show similar results, with several even indicating that the Republicans’ numbers are up despite the erratic way the markets have behaved following Trump’s tariff onslaught against much of the world's countries. "Despite all of that, the Democrats are down by 12 points on the economy. This speaks to Democratic problems on the economy," Enten explained.

During the final seconds of his appearance, the analyst mentioned that today the Republican Party could be considered the party of the American middle class, considering the way the double-digit lead the Democrats have had since 1989 has completely vanished. Enten explained that Democrats only lost 6 points in nearly three decades, dropping to a 17-point lead after 27 years, in 2016, shrinking to just 4 points in 2022 to being nonexistent in 2025. "This, I think, speaks to Democratic ills more than anything else. Democrats have traditionally been the party of the middle class. NO MORE! Donald Trump and the Republican Party have taken that mantle away and now a key advantage for Democrats historically has gone."