FBI asks to report hospitals and clinics that perform sex change surgeries on children

Published by Sabrina Martin 2 de junio, 2025

The FBI on Monday called on citizens to report hospitals, clinics, and health care professionals who perform sex-change surgical procedures on minors.

The federal agency posted the call on its official social networking account X, stressing that it will act against those who "mutilate" minors under the guise of so-called gender transition care.

"As the Attorney General has made clear, we will protect our children and hold accountable those who mutilate them under the guise of gender-affirming care," the FBI said, urging the public to use its hotlines to report such cases.

A federal campaign with institutional backing

This action is part of a series of measures promoted by the White House since Donald Trump resumed power in January. In his first hours in office, he signed an executive order declaring male and female as the only sexes recognized by the state and required federal agencies to cease all promotion of gender transition. A week later, he signed another order restricting access to medical procedures related to sex change for children under the age of 19.

These actions are based on the belief that children should be protected from irreversible medical interventions during their developmental years. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in line with this policy, removed materials from its website on gender affirmation as "not reflecting biological reality" and promoting harmful practices.

National and legal context

The federal policy aligns with a growing number of state-level restrictions. According to independent tracker KFF, at least 27 states have passed laws that more or less prohibit gender transition care for minors, beginning with Arkansas in 2021. Although 17 of these laws are temporarily suspended due to legal challenges, the trend is clear: more and more states are seeking to limit medical interventions that many consider unnecessary and dangerous at young ages.

Gender transition care includes not only surgeries but also hormone blockers and other measures with long-term effects. While advocates consider them part of medical care, the Trump administration and numerous professionals warn of their physical and psychological consequences.