Trump claims China violated agreement over tariffs

Published by Williams Perdomo 30 de mayo, 2025

President Donald Trump accused China of violating an agreement with the United States to reduce its tariffs, in a fresh lashing out at Beijing at a time when trade talks appear to be at an impasse.

Trump's post on Truth Social came hours after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said trade talks with China were "a little bit stalled" in an interview with Fox News Channel.

The deal The world's two largest economies agreed this month to temporarily reduce exorbitant tariffs they had imposed on each other after high-level talks in Geneva. The pause would last 90 days.

"China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US," said Trump, who argued that he had promoted the deal for China's sake because, in his view, U.S. actions were hurting the Chinese economy.

"I saw what was happening and didn’t like it, for them, not for us. I made a FAST DEAL with China in order to save them from what I thought was going to be a very bad situation, and I didn’t want to see that happen," the Republican maintained.