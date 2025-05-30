Worried about Trump, Democrats spend $20 million on study to connect with working-class men

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 30 de mayo, 2025

The New York Times revealed this Sunday that Democrats are investing $20 million in a study aimed at analyzing how to communicate efficiently with "American men," after seeing their popularity plummet within this demographic in last year's presidential election in which then-Republican candidate Donald Trump emerged victorious. The project, titled "Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan," aims to "study the syntax, language and content that captures attention and virality in these spaces" of male voters.

The study, also known as "SAM," focuses specifically on young male voters and how the Democratic Party can reconnect with this sector, which is considered by the study as a fundamental part of the American working class, and therefore crucial to increase its chances of winning in the upcoming electoral events. Among the numerous plans pointed out by SAM, one of the most striking was to launch ads in favor of both the Democratic Party and its leading candidates and their narratives in video games.

Criticism of the studio.

"The Democratic Party’s tarnished image could not come at a more inopportune moment. In this era of political polarization, the national party’s brand is more important and influential than ever, often driving the outcomes of even the most local of races," The New York Times detailed in its article, in which it explained the concern among Democrats at the disconnect the party has developed over the past few years with the American working class, which was for decades a key part of its electoral base.

The spending of millions of dollars to reconnect with American male voters generated strong criticism from many pro-Democrat figures. One of them was MSNBC's Rotimi Adeoy, who commented, "Democratic donors treating men like an endangered species on a remote island they need. This kind of top-down, anthropological approach misses the point: people don’t want to be decoded, they want to be understood and met where they are. The idea that you can 'fix' the male voter problem that exists with Black, Latino, and white men by spending $20 million to study their syntax like they’re a foreign culture is exactly why there’s a disconnect. These voters aren’t a research subject. They’re citizens."