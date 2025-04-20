MSNBC host claims Trump will deport "people of color" after illegal immigrants

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 19 de abril, 2025

MSNBC anchor Symone Sanders claimed Saturday that the deportation of Salvadoran citizen Kilmar Abrego, about whom the Justice Department admitted he was sent to the maximum-security CECOT prison in El Salvador due to an "administrative error," represented the first step in an alleged plan that U.S. President Donald Trump would have to deport African-American citizens, as well as other minorities. Far from showing any proof or evidence, the journalist, whois known for her radical positions on racial issues, cited a articlepublished earlier this week in The Nation and written by pro-Democratic attorney Janai Nelson, in which she detailed that the deportation of criminal aliens would not end there.

Citing his op-ed during The Weekend show, Sanders explained to his panelists, former Maryland Lieutenant Governor Michael Steele and Maryland Democratic Congressman Glenn Ivey, that Trump may be taking this step against so many immigrants not only to fulfill one of the main promises he made during his presidential campaign, but also because of racist issues. "The people of color and vulnerable communities ... are next in line," Sanders commented, with Steele and Ivey nodding at his comments.

"They will do it to any of us"

The host added that the deportation of these alleged members of the Mara Salvatrucha and Tren de Aragua would not provide any benefit to the United States, as it is rather an act that represents the debacle of democracy in the country. "If they can do it to them, if they can snatch students off the street without any pushback or recourse, they will do it to any of us," she stated.

Likewise, Sanders detailed that "we think democracies are — the way they die is dramatically, through these wars, and blood is shed, and it’s cinematic in a sense. But really, the realistic way in which democracies die, is it is dismantled brick by brick, piece by piece." The presenter also suggested that if the Trump Administration could prove so efficient and willing to deport illegal immigrants in the United States, it wouldn't take long for it to start deporting U.S. citizens, especially African-Americans and other minorities.