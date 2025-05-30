Trump names Paul Ingrassia as the new head of the Office of Special Counsel

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 29 de mayo, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday named Paul Ingrassia as the new head of the Office of the U.S. Special Counsel (OSC), in a decision that has left neither Democrats nor Republicans indifferent due to the different positions and opinions expressed by the political commentatorsince the first administration of the conservative president. "Paul is a highly respected attorney, writer, and Constitutional Scholar, who has done a tremendous job serving as my White House Liaison for Homeland Security. Paul holds degrees from both Cornell Law School and Fordham University, where he majored in Mathematics and Economics, graduating near the top of his class. Congratulations Paul!" wrote Trump on his Truth Social account, through which he made the announcement.

In response to Trump's decision, Ingrassia expressed his thanks through his X account, where he commented and assured that under his leadership, the CSO will be more efficient than at any other time. "It’s the highest honor to have been nominated to lead the Office of Special Counsel under President Trump! As Special Counsel, my team and I will make every effort to restore competence and integrity to the Executive Branch — with priority on eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal workforce and revitalize the Rule of Law and Fairness in Hatch Act enforcement. Thank you, @realDonaldTrump, for your confidence in me! Under my tenure, OSC will be made Safe, Fair, and Greater than ever before!!" Ingrassia tweeted.

Clashes with other Republican leaders.

Since Trump's first presidency, Ingrassia has shown himself to be one of the most ardent supportersof both his leadership and his Administration, which has led him to have numerous clashes with various leaders within the Republican Party, especially since he assured along with other figures of the MAGA faction that Trump had been the victim of electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential election, in which he was defeated against the then Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

One of the Republican figures with whom Ingrassia clashed the most was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whom he even pejoratively described as a "homosexual".