Sen. Gallego called parents' concerns about transgender athletes "legitimate"

Published by Joaquín Núñez 29 de mayo, 2025

Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) spoke out about the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports. Speaking to The Dispatch, the Democratic senator distanced himself from the majority views in his party, calling parents' concerns about the issue "legitimate."

Gallego, who was elected in November 2024 after defeating Kari Lake, made these statements just hours after the Department of Justice launched an investigation against California.

Specifically, the DOJ is seeking to determine whether the Golden State is violating Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in educational programs and activities that receive federal financial assistance.

"As a parent of a daughter, I think it’s legitimate that parents are worried about the safety of their daughters, and I think it’s legitimate for us to be worried also about fair competition. And I think the parents of these trans children also are worried legitimately about the health and wellness of their kids," the Arizona Democrat expressed in the aforementioned interview.

He went on to say that the decision on whether to define such separations in sports should be left to "local institutions."

In turn, he remarked on the need not to demonize transgender athletes and instead seek to integrate them into other sectors. "Hey, listen, we love you. We want you to be part of our community, but this is just the one place you can’t play, and let’s find other activities for you to be involved in," he added.