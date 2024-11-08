Two Democratic congressmen question party for supporting transgender athletes: 'We need to stop pandering to the far left'

Souzzi in 2024 after failing to run for re-election in 2022 to unsuccessfully seek the New York governorship/ Charly Triballeau AFP

The blame game among Democrats continues days after the presidential election, in which Kamala Harris lost all seven key states and the popular vote to Donald Trump. This time, two Democratic congressmen questioned the party's agenda, specifically the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports.

The first of these was Tom Suozzi (D-NY), who narrowly prevailed last Tuesday in defeating Republican Mike LiPetri.

In the hours after the defeat, the Democratic congressman spoke to The New York Times and questioned his party. "We all need to take a deep breath and wake up," he began, adding that the reason New York Democrats made a good local choice has to do with distancing themselves from some of Kamala Harris' national flagship policies, especially on immigration and crime.

At the same time, Souzzi said the party needs to move back toward the center and questioned the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports.

"Democrats have to stop pandering to the far left. I don't want to discriminate against anyone, but I don't think biological boys should play in girls' sports. Democrats aren't saying that, and they should."

The Democrat spent nearly six years in the House of Representatives and decided not to seek re-election in 2022 in an attempt to become governor of New York. After coming in third in the Democratic primary, he opted to run again for Congress to fill the seat left vacant after the ousting of George Santos.

Souzzi also weighed in on his X account, where he also took a swipe at the recent Democratic agenda.

"In this election, Americans have made their voice clear: Democrats need to focus more on issues Americans care about, like wages and benefits, and less on being politically correct," he wrote.

"Many Americans are simply afraid of 'the Left' more than they are afraid of what President Trump will do. While some Democrats effectively responded to Republican's claims of chaos at the Southern border, we still ceded too much ground to the Republicans on an issue we could have won. And we failed as a party to respond to the Republican weaponization of anarchy on college campuses, defund the police, biological boys playing in girls' sports, and a general attack on traditional values," the congressman continued.

"I have two little girls, I don't want them to be run over on a playing field by a male athlete"

Souzzi was joined by Congressman Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, who elaborated on the idea of including transgender athletes in women's sports.

"Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone rather than being brutally honest about the challenges many Americans face. I have two little girls, I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I’m supposed to be afraid to say that," he also noted in a dialogue with the Times.

Both Suozzi and Moulton received electoral endorsements from the Human Rights Campaign, according to The Hill "the nation's largest LGBTQ advocacy group that has vehemently opposed efforts to restrict or ban transgender athletes from school sports."

Moulton even recently co-sponsored the Transgender Bill of Rights, which would have guaranteed transgender athletes "the right to participate on sports teams that match their gender identity."