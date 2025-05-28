Political analyst Andrés Guilarte explained that Latino support for Trump increased thanks to "the problem with Biden's economic policies"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 27 de mayo, 2025

On Voz NewsIn the interview, executive producer Karina Yapor interviewed pollster and political analyst Andrés Guilarte, with whom she talked about the Democratic Party's attempts to retrieve the Latino vote, after part of it decided to support Republican candidate Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential elections. During the interview, the two discussed the reasons whyDemocrats lost part of that voteand what strategies Republicans could execute to keep it.

"We have the Democrats saying four years that Hispanics didn't have to call us Latinos but Latinx, and the whole problem with economic policies. [...] Everything has to do with the issue of the economy, if all this master plan of Donald Trump allows greater international investment, which also increases domestic production and allows many people to see that money move from their work to their pocket, there will be a greater Hispanic vote," said Guilarte.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.