Nancy Mace introduced a resolution to expel Democrat McIver from Congress following her violent altercation with ICE

21 de mayo, 2025

South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, on Wednesday introduced aresolution to officially expel New Jersey Democratic Rep.LaMonica McIver, due to pending federal charges related to the violent altercation between lawmakers, protesters and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents outside an immigration detention center in New Jersey. McIver was charged with assaulting, obstructing and interfering with law enforcement after making a visit to Delaney Hall on May 9. However, she has claimed she did not commit any illegal act and even accused ICE agents of pushing her.

"Members of Congress swear an oath to uphold the Constitution and the laws of this country — not to obstruct them. This isn’t a matter of partisan politics. It’s about whether we’re going to hold Members of Congress to the same legal standards as every other American," Mace commented in a statement, adding that the House has already set a precedent by expelling lawmakers charged with felonies, as was the case with the expulsion of former New York Republican Rep. George Santos. "In a time when public trust in government is at a historic low, the House must act decisively. The evidence is clear. The charges are serious. And the public deserves to know that criminal conduct in the halls of Congress has consequences," added Mace.

McIver's Response

To Mace's claims, McIver noted in a post on her X account, "In the South, I think they say ‘bless her heart’. The charges against me are purely political — they mischaracterize and distort my actions, and are meant to criminalize and deter legislative oversight."

Similarly, House Democratic minority leader Hakeem Jeffries released a statement in which the Democratic leadership expressed support for McIver. "Members of Congress have a constitutional responsibility to conduct oversight of the executive branch wherever and whenever it is needed. We are lawfully permitted to show up at any federal facility unannounced to conduct an inspection on behalf of the American people," Jeffries detailed in the statement, which was also signed by House Democratic Caucus number two Katherine Clark, Assistant Leader Joe Neguse, Democratic Caucus Chairman Peter Aguilar and Caucus Vice Chairman Ted Lieu.