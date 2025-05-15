Applications to join the Secret Service up 200%, Department of Homeland Security says

Published by Sabrina Martin 14 de mayo, 2025

The U.S. Secret Service recorded a marked increase in the number of people interested in joining its ranks, according to data shared by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). From January to May 2025, more than 22,000 people submitted applications to join this federal agency, representing an increase of approximately 214% over the same period last year.

This uptick comes against a backdrop of domestic reforms pushed under the second Donald Trump Administration, following a period that DHS officials describe as one of "demoralization" and lack of institutional support during the previous administration. "Our country suffered the consequences of that disastrous approach (...) Now, after reforming the Secret Service and providing it with the resources it needs to do its job, we are seeing a historic surge in applications. Americans naturally want to protect and serve. We simply have to let them," a DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Renewed prestige drives interest

Former Secret Service agent Tim Miller attributes this resurgence in interest to a return to the traditional standards that defined the agency's reputation. "The Secret Service is returning to the core mission and the standards that made it great," he explained. Miller believes the current leadership is focused on recapturing the profile of excellence that once attracted highly skilled professionals.

Currently, the Secret Service has 8,210 employees, including 3,904 special agents, 1,560 uniformed division agents, and more than 2,700 technical and administrative workers.

Legacy of attacks and need for reinforcement

The year 2024 marked a turning point for the agency after it had to respond to two attacks on now-President Trump. The first occurred in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13; the second on September 15 in Florida. These events would have accelerated structural reforms within the Secret Service, as well as an increase in the perceived importance of its work.

With political backing and reinforced resources, the Secret Service seems to be recovering its elite image, once again attracting those who aspire to be part of a body dedicated to the protection of the country's highest officials and national security.