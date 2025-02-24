Governor Greg Abbott rejects Islamic urban project in Dallas: ‘Sharia law is not allowed in Texaspara

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 24 de febrero, 2025

The Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has taken a firm and forceful stance against the urban project known as EPIC City, a planned community on the outskirts of Dallas that, according to its promoters, would be governed by Sharia or Islamic law.

In a statement posted on his X account, Abbott made clear his absolute rejection of the initiative, stressing that "Sharia law is not allowed in Texas" and that projects of this nature have no place in the state.

To be clear, Sharia law is not allowed in Texas.



Nor are Sharia cities.



Nor are “no go zones“ which this project seems to imply.



Bottom line. The project as proposed in the video is not allowed in Texas. https://t.co/5Sw5VdXD31 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 24, 2025

The governor's announcement comes in response to the proposal led by the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) and promoted by influential Muslim theologian Yasir Qadhi. EPIC City, which would encompass more than 400 acres in Josephine, Texas, bills itself as a self-sustaining community with a central mosque, housing, Islamic schools, clinics, stores, parks and a nursing home.

Its supporters defend it as an exercise in religious freedom, offering Muslims a space where they can live fully in accordance with their beliefs in a safe and cohesive environment. However, the mention of Sharia as the basis for the community has set off alarm bells. Abbott, sees in the bill a threat to the legal sovereignty of the state.

Abbott's rejection is a clear message about the Republican base, which historically has expressed concerns about the influence of Sharia on Muslim communities within the United States.

Some critics of the project fear that EPIC City could become an isolated enclave or no-go zone, where Islamic rules would trump local laws, excluding those who do not share the same faith.

For now, the Republican governor's rejection ensures that the EPIC City project will not see the light of day.