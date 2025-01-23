Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 22 de enero, 2025

Since returning to the White House, Donald Trump held his first call with a foreign leader. The chosen one was the prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, with whom he maintained a good relationship during his first term. On this occasion, the contact between the two ended with a Saudi plan to invest $600 billion in the United States.

As reported by Reuters, the Saudi prince told Trump that his reforms could create "unprecedented economic prosperity." The two have had a strong bond since 2017, when Trump chose Saudi Arabia as the first overseas destination he visited as president, even ahead of Israel or the United Kingdom.

As for the investment, bin Salman told Trump that the $600 billion would expand trade with the United States over the next four years. According to the cited media outlet, the figure "could increase further if additional opportunities arise."

The call came less than 24 hours after the Republican president subtly pressured Saudi Arabia to buy more U.S. goods.

When asked by a reporter in the Oval Room about his first destination to visit, Trump replied the following, "I did it with Saudi Arabia last time because they agreed to buy $450bn dollars worth of our product. I said I'll do it, but you have to buy American product, and they agreed to do that."

"Well, I don't know. If Saudi Arabia wanted to buy another 450 or 500, we'd raise it for all the inflation. I think I probably would go there," he added.