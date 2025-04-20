JD Vance meets with Pope Francis during his visit to Rome on Easter Sunday

Published by Juan Peña 20 de abril, 2025

Vice President J.D. Vance met this Easter Sunday with Pope Francis in Rome, the Vatican announced. It is the first meeting between a senior government official and the pope after the holy father criticized the Trump administration's immigration policy.

Prior to this meeting, Vice President Vance met on Saturday with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

The meeting was described by the pope’s entourage as "private" and it was said to have lasted "several minutes." Pope Francis is still recovering from a severe medical episode that had him bedridden in Rome's Gemelli Hospital for a month due to a severe case of pneumonia.

According to the Vatican, the meeting took place at the pope's private residence, Santa Marta. The two "exchanged their wishes on the occasion of Easter," the Holy See said in a statement.

"It is a pleasure to see you in better health," J.D. Vance told the Argentine pope, according to a video released by the Vatican.

"Thank you for receiving me. I pray for you every day. May God bless you," he added before shaking his hand.

The pope gave gifts to the U.S. vice president, including rosaries, a tie stamped with the Vatican coat of arms and chocolate eggs for his three children.