Trump names journalist Sara Carter as his administration's new 'drug czar'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 29 de marzo, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he apopointed conservative journalist Sara Carter as his administration's new "drug czar." "It is my great honor to announce Sara Carter as our next Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP). Sara is an Award Winning Journalist, who has been on the front lines of this International Fight for decades. From Afghanistan to our Border, Sarah’s relentless pursuit of Justice, especially in tackling the Fentanyl and Opioid Crisis, has exposed terrorists, drug lords, and sex traffickers. As our next Drug Czar, Sara will lead the charge to protect our Nation, and save our children from the scourge of drugs," the Republican leader wrote.

In response to the president's announcement, Carter expressed her gratitude through a post on her X account, where she assured that she would fulfill her role and perform her duties with the utmost commitment. "It is truly an honor to serve President Donald J. Trump and be part of an administration committed to putting America first. I pledge to work tirelessly every day to identify the challenges we face and find the solutions that will Make America Safe Again, freeing us from the grip of deadly substances like fentanyl, heroin, opioids, and other dangerous drugs. I am ready to serve at the pleasure of the President, bringing with me years of experience in investigating cartels, terrorists, human and drug traffickers," the conservative journalist wrote.

"My greatest desire is to ensure this nation remains secure and safe—for my children, and for yours. America’s greatest resource is our people and it will be up to each and every one of us to do our part - I promise you I will never stop fighting. Thank you @realDonaldTrump for your faith and trust in me. Thank you to my family for their love and supporting me in this next chapter in our lives," Carter added.

Surprise surrounding her appointment

Trump's announcement of Carter's appointment surprised many journalists and political analysts, given her lack of experience in drug policy, law enforcement, or public health. Additionally, while she has had a successful career as a journalist, various media outlets have noted that Carter has never held political office.

Throughout her journalism career, Carter has worked for prominent media outlets such as Fox News and has even received the National Headliner Award. For years, she has been an outspoken supporter of Trump and a vocal critic of top Democratic leaders, including former President Joe Biden, faulting him for failing to curb illicit drug trafficking, illegal immigration, and the ongoing border crisis.