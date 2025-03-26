HUD joins forces with DHS to ensure that housing resources go to Americans, not illegal immigrants

Immigrants sleeping in the vicinity of the Roosevelt Hotel in New York. Cordon Press .

Published by Carlos Dominguez 26 de marzo, 2025

This Monday, Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner and Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem forged a new interagency initiative aimed at ensuring that federal housing funds do not go to illegal immigrants.

"American taxpayer money must be used for the benefit of American citizens, especially when it comes to a problem as pressing as the housing crisis in our country," Turner said Monday. "This new agreement will leverage resources, including technology and personnel, to ensure that American citizens are the only priority when it comes to public housing. We will continue to collaborate closely with DHS to maximize our resources and give priority to American citizens."

Turner said on Newsmax that the Biden administration had a terrible immigration policy prioritizing illegal immigrants over the needs of Americans.

"We want to make sure that illegal immigrants will not be subsidized to live in HUD-funded housing," Turner said.

The previous administration directed tens of millions of dollars to housing for illegal immigrants, including all-expense-paid hotel stays.

HUD cited Center for Immigration Studies data showing that about 59%of illegal immigrant households use one or more welfare programs, amounting to about $42 billion in costs.