Trump endorses Fine, Patronis to fill vacant Florida seats

Published by Sabrina Martin 29 de marzo, 2025

This Saturday, President Donald Trump took to social media to express his support for Republican candidates seeking to fill vacant seats in Florida, following the appointment of lawmakers to his administration. Through Truth Social, he endorsed Randy Fine and Jimmy Patronis.

Endorsing Randy Fine in the 6th District.

Trump gave his "complete and total" endorsement to Randy Fine, who is seeking to represent Florida's sixth congressional district to replace national security adviser Mike Waltz.

The president highlighted his background as a businessman, his Harvard education and his advocacy for the MAGA agenda.

"In Congress, Randy will be an incredible fighter, who will work tirelessly with me to Strengthen our Economy, Lower Taxes, Secure the Border, Champion our Military/Vets, Ensure American Energy dominance, Protect our always under siege Second Amendment, and Advance peace through strength," Trump said.

Patronis in 1st District

The president also endorsed Jimmy Patronis, the state's chief financial officer and fire chief, who is vying for the 1st District following the resignation of Matt Gaetz. Trump highlighted his Panhandle roots and business experience, assuring that he will "never disappoint" and will work tirelessly to advance his agenda.

Democrats' financial advantage.

Democratic candidates Gail Valimont and Josh Weil have outraised their Republican opponents, with Weil pulling in $8.9 million and Valimont $6.4 million, compared with $1.2 million for Patronis and $560,000 for Fine.