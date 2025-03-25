The Social Security Administration is accelerating cuts in telephone services at the request of the White House

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 24 de marzo, 2025

According to an article by Axios, the acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration, Leland Dudek, told Social Security advocates at an internal meeting that the agency is accelerating cuts in telephone services at the White House's request. The media outlet revealed that several people who attended the meeting this Monday and decided to remain anonymous to avoid legal reprisals provided the information.

According to what Axios described, Dudek was highly critical of the decision taken by President Donald Trump's administration, arguing that accelerating these cuts could pose numerous risks. According to the media outlet, Dudek stated in the meeting that the changes to be made in the next two weeks usually take two years to ensure there is no significant collateral damage. One of the sources claimed that Dudek detailed that making these changes so abruptly would provide a massive opportunity for fraudsters, who could execute numerous fraud operations in which many beneficiaries in the country could be severely affected.

Risk in applying for benefits

In its article, Axios noted that several advocates who attended the meeting and who also chose to provide their statements on the condition of anonymity explained that many vulnerable Americans could face greater hurdles in applying for disability benefits if these changes are accelerated as planned. Some of these Americans would include those living in the most remote areas of the country, as well as children in foster care and those who are hospitalized.

The media outlet also explained that, according to an internal Social Security memo to which they had access, many beneficiaries could see applications for their benefits drastically hindered. On these risks, a Trump administration official, who chose not to reveal his identity, commented to Axios that no American will be denied his or her legal benefits and that the White House was doing everything possible to root out abuse, fraud, and waste in Social Security.